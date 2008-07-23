More Fancy Metal Gear Solid 4 Tees

Uniqlo's Metal Gear Solid 4 t-shirts were nice. You never stood a chance of getting one, but hey, they were nice. These new shirts, being sold directly through Konami's store, are still Japanese, but are neither by Uniqlo nor as nice. But for the fashion-conscious MGS4 fan, hey, they'll do. They go on sale August 4, and if you get in quick enough, will cost you around $US 40. Western men of a more...robust nature should be aware, though, that they're only coming in M & L.

[via Game|Life]