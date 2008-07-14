More On That Master Chief-Free Halo Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Earlier this month, we heard a rumour that Microsoft were going to be unveiling a new Halo game at E3. A new Halo game with a twist: there'd be no Master Chief. That rumour's just picked up a little more steam, with GameSpot reporting that - according to "a source with knowledge of the studio's development slate" - Bungie will be announcing a new Halo game "sometime this year" (so not necessarily at E3). This game will be a "darker, grittier" Halo game, featuring a squad of human soldiers and gameplay that's "a cross between Ghost Recon and Gears of War". If Bungie are developing, that's exciting! But we'll wait for confirmation before popping the champagne corks, thanks.

Next Halo squad-based, Master Chief-free? [GameSpot]

