More On The Netflix/360 Deal

Firstly, it's scheduled to kick off sometime "this holiday season". So, late November, early December. Secondly, if you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber and a Netflix subscriber, this won't cost you an extra penny. You're already paid, and signed, up (though if you're without a Gold and/or Netflix subscription, you'll obviously need to get one/both). Thirdly, the deal covers both Netflix's movies and TV shows, giving 360 owners access to over 10,000 downloads once the service kicks off.

One more thing to keep in mind is that this deal is designed to complement the Xbox Live Video Marketplace, not supplant it. Everything that's in the XBL Video Marketplace will still be there, you'll just soon have the option of using Netflix instead. Presser follows.

