More On Yakuza 3 And Its Idyllic Summer Getaway

A third, proper Yakuza game? For the PS3? Exciting stuff. So let's go over a few of the game's finer details. While we already know the game will be an immediate sequel to the second, featuring the same characters and the same storyline, what we didn't know was that the game's going to be taking a pleasant break from the streets of faux-Tokyo. While the game will still be based around Kamurocho, it'll be adding a "second city": island getaway Okinawa (or, at least, a fictional take on Okinawa). Toshihiro "Brown Man" Nagoshi talks up the addition, saying the addition of the island's resort lifestyle and touristy atmosphere - coupled with its "darker side" - will stand in stark contrast to the gritty, urban atmosphere of Kamurocho, and as far as the story goes "fits the bill perfectly". No doubt the location testing will also fit Nagoshi's sun-bathing bill perfectly, so it's a win-win situation for all involved.