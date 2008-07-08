Morrigan Statue Does Not Beat Around The Breast

Wow, two Morrigan mentions in one night! Count yourselves lucky, Darkstalkers fans. Standing 16.5" tall, and going for the princely sum of $US 275, these statues by Pop Culture Shock will be limited to only 400 units worldwide when released in November. If you don't think you can muster the clams, click through for bigger shots that better highlight the sculptor's attention to...detail.
Darkstalkers Morrigan Statue [Action Figure]
