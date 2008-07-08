The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Morrigan Statue Does Not Beat Around The Breast

Wow, two Morrigan mentions in one night! Count yourselves lucky, Darkstalkers fans. Standing 16.5" tall, and going for the princely sum of $US 275, these statues by Pop Culture Shock will be limited to only 400 units worldwide when released in November. If you don't think you can muster the clams, click through for bigger shots that better highlight the sculptor's attention to...detail.

Darkstalkers Morrigan Statue [Action Figure]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles