Mortal Kombat: Kollection Coming to PS2

Midway is packaging their last three Mortal Kombat games into a exclusive Playstation 2 collector's edition box set. The set will come with Mortal Kombat: Deception, Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, and Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks.

Midway says Mortal Kombat: Kollection is due out this September for $US 30.

"Mortal Kombat has been a pinnacle fighting franchise for well over a decade now and this is an ideal package for fans and collectors in terms of content and price point", said Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, Midway Home Entertainment. "With the PlayStation 2 still holding the highest market share of any home console, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to offer an incredible value to our consumers as we ramp up for the highly anticipated launch of Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe".

Don't know your Mortal Kombat: Deception from your Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks? You will in a second.

Mortal Kombat: Deception

Mortal Kombat: Deception takes martial arts-style fighting and the Mortal Kombat franchise to new heights with an innovative fighting system, unparalleled depth and brutally intense action that will appeal to long-time Mortal Kombat fans as well as current-generation gamers. The game features lightning-fast, hand-to-hand and special weapons combat; secret and returning characters; new moves and combinations with death-dealing battles, and all-new life-threatening environments.

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks is an Action/Adventure title driven by intense single- and multi-player gameplay that is set in the period between the franchise's original title, Mortal Kombat, and Mortal Kombat II. As in Mortal Kombat: Deception, background interactions e.g. acid pits, spiked ceilings, etc., multiple new fatalities, and action-based puzzles play an important role in the player's quest for an "outstanding" victory as they manoeuvre through remodeled, classic Mortal Kombat environments. In franchise tradition, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks also features an impressive line-up of well-known characters that make frequent appearances as enemies, in boss battles and during several additional in-game interactions.

Mortal Kombat: Armageddon

Mortal Kombat: Armageddon is the latest chapter in the award-winning and Midway's best-selling video game fighting franchise. With the most complete character roster ever, including every character from the Mortal Kombat fighting universe, revolutionary create-a-fighter and create-a-fatality modes, plus a brand-new Konquest mode, Mortal Kombat: Armageddon is the most complete, intensely lethal, fighting experience ever!