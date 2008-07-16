'Motion Plus' Wii Remote To Debut With Wii Sports Resort

At E3, Nintendo announced its first title that would make use of the new precision-enhancing add-ons for the Wii remote — it's called Wii Sports Resort, and Nintendo's Cammie Dunaway said it was "literally a day at the beach".

They demonstrated water-skiing and disc dog minigames — that's Frisbee with a pooch. Dunaway demonstrated that when she rotated her wrist, the movement is mimicked in the game in real-time thanks to the Motion Plus addition. Meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime played with the jet ski by "revving" the engine with a turn of his wrist.

They also chopped wood with their hands karate-style, and fought one another.

"It's kinda cute", said Fils-Aime.