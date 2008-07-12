Motus: It's Up To The Console-Makers To Make Motion Control Announcements

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This morning, Motus Games officially unveiled its Darwin motion controller on its website, with videos including one showing the Darwin being used as a lightsaber with LEGO Star Wars. It had us wondering - is this the long-rumoured Xbox 360 motion controller?

"We're leaving it to the console-makers and publishers to announce whatever they want to announce", said Motus chairman Satayan Mahajan. "There's a lot of rumour — some of it true, some of it not true".

"A few companies approached us and asked us to be an enabler for their motion technology... in a role like [Gyration's relationship with Nintendo] . Others have said, 'we want you to build something that looks like the Darwin controller.'"

Mahajan was unable to specify who Motus was working with or which console-makers and publishers could be expected to make an announcement, but said it might be a few months until announcements of Darwin-integrated titles surfaced.

"Console-makers need motion-based control, and for publishers it makes sense too... they invest a lot of money in these Wii titles while not reaping the benefit on other platforms. We're happy we're a part of that".

We've contacted Microsoft for comment and have yet to receive reply.

