In the upcoming issue of Famitsu, Namco Bandai announced Wii music rhythm game Happy Dance Collection. The game has players rhythmically match Wii-mote motions. Yes, it's cutesy and it's got Mii crowd integration, but the real kicker here is the music. As expected, the game features popular J-Pop like "http://jp.youtube.com/watch?v=2CHH8PDJqoI">Popstar" and "Choo Choo TRAIN", but also "Go My Way" from Namco's idol singer simulation Xbox 360 game THE [email protected]. The female dancers also look [email protected]esque. How's that for fan service!

The game is slated for sometime this year.

