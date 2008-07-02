In the upcoming issue of Famitsu, Namco Bandai announced Wii music rhythm game Happy Dance Collection. The game has players rhythmically match Wii-mote motions. Yes, it's cutesy and it's got Mii crowd integration, but the real kicker here is the music. As expected, the game features popular J-Pop like "http://jp.youtube.com/watch?v=2CHH8PDJqoI">Popstar" and "Choo Choo TRAIN", but also "Go My Way" from Namco's idol singer simulation Xbox 360 game THE [email protected]. The female dancers also look [email protected]esque. How's that for fan service!
The game is slated for sometime this year.
Wiiでアイドルマスターみたいなゲームを製作中 [Hatimaki]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink