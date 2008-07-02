The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Namco's Dancing Wii Game With Added [email protected]

In the upcoming issue of Famitsu, Namco Bandai announced Wii music rhythm game Happy Dance Collection. The game has players rhythmically match Wii-mote motions. Yes, it's cutesy and it's got Mii crowd integration, but the real kicker here is the music. As expected, the game features popular J-Pop like "http://jp.youtube.com/watch?v=2CHH8PDJqoI">Popstar" and "Choo Choo TRAIN", but also "Go My Way" from Namco's idol singer simulation Xbox 360 game THE [email protected]. The female dancers also look [email protected]esque. How's that for fan service!
The game is slated for sometime this year.

Wiiでアイドルマスターみたいなゲームを製作中 [Hatimaki]

