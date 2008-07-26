Naruto: The Broken Bond Raises The Ninja Higher



Here's the E3 trailer for Naruto: The Broken Bond, the Ubisoft follow up to Rise of the Ninja on the Xbox 360, a game I enjoyed very much. This next installment is due out this fall, picking up where Rise left off with the Return of Itachi and Sasuke Retrieval story arcs. They've spiced up the fighting side of things this time around with 25 player characters, so if they at least maintain the quality of gameplay that they featured in RotN Ubisoft will have another winning Naruto title on their hands.