Natsume's Princess Debut Contains Dancing, Romancing, Dresses

Harvest Moon publisher Natsume has a new IP - it's called Princess Debut, a "rhythm and adventure game for girls" coming to Nintendo DS in spring.

It sounds a little bit rhythm-action, a little bit dating sim (not the hentai kind of dating sim, of course). Players become a princess and have 30 days to master dance moves and woo one of six princes to be their partner, over the course of a branching, event-driven storyline before the dance portion begins.

There are 20 different outfits, 14 endings and 18 different musical styles like Waltz, Latin, Dance, Tango and Ballroom. Natsume knows its audience (e.g, me) — I'm generally not into "games for girls" per se, but multiple endings, tons of unlockables, romance and rhythm gameplay? Seriously, I'm so there.

Admit it, guys — this sounds kind of cool to you, too, right? Right?!

Dance Into a Prince's Heart With Natsume's Original IP Exclusively For DS

Burlingame, Calif., July 10, 2008 - Natsume, a worldwide developer and publisher of family-oriented video games, announced today a new original IP, Princess Debut, a rhythm and adventure game for girls. The game is coming to the Nintendo DS system this fall. Published and developed by Natsume, Princess Debut offers gamers the chance to step through a portal into a magical world where they become a princess. Girls will have to master their dance moves and woo one of the six charming princes in time for the big ball!

"What young girl doesn't dream of becoming a princess? Princess Debut transports girls into that magical fairytale world while introducing elements of dance and music," said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO at Natsume. "Princess Debut is a fun rhythm and adventure game with some of the most beautiful and fluid dancing ever seen in a DS title."

In the game, players find themselves in a fantasy world where they have 30 days to get ready for the big ball; they'll have to master their dance moves and win over one of the six handsome princes to be their partner. They'll meet and woo the princes through the game's large, branching storyline and exciting event system. Once the player convinces a prince to be their dancing partner, it's time to go out on the dance floor! Players will use the Touch Screen to guide their character gracefully across the dance floor while matching their partner's rhythm. All of the dances in the game are taken from motion-captured professional dancers, so the game is just as impressive to watch as it is fun to play.

Princess Debut offers four modes of play including Story, Ballroom, Practice, and Movie. With 20 outfits to find, 14 unique endings to experience, and 18 different kinds of music and dance styles to choose from (including Waltz, Latin dance, Tango, Ballroom, and much more), there's no shortage of things to see and do!

Princess Debut will be available exclusively for the Nintendo DS this fall. For more information on Princess Debut, please visit www.natsume.com.

