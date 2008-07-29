NCSoft Seeds Retail Game Cards With Exclusive Goodies

The game card aisle in your local Target isn't just for gPotato and NEXON cash anymore. Beginning just this past weekend, NCsoft, in conjunction with technology firm InComm, have begun releasing specialised game cards to retail outlets throughout North America. More than just game time cards, The City of Heroes and Tabula Rasa cards both offer full access to their respective titles, meaning players can pick up a card, download the game, and go. Meanwhile their Exteel card contains 1,000 NCoin (plus 200 bonus) to purchase upgrades for your killer robots.

As an added bonus, both the $US 20 City of Heroes card and the $US 14.95 Tabula Rasa cards come with bonus in-game items - a jet pack and a rocket respectively. CoH and Exteel cards should be showing up at Target already, with those two and the exclusive Tabula Rasa cards appearing in Best Buy next week. Hit the jump for more info on pricing and availability.

NCsoft Expands Retail Presence with New Game Cards in Stores across North America

Target, Best Buy and Rite Aid to Sell Cards for Popular NCsoft Online Games

AUSTIN, Texas—(BUSINESS WIRE)—NCsoft® (KSE: 036570.KS), the world's leading developer and publisher of online computer games, is teaming up with InComm, a technology firm that develops, markets and distributes stored-value gift and prepaid products, to bring many of NCsoft's popular games to consumers on prepaid Game Cards.

Some of the top retailers in North America are participating in the new retail initiative that will include City of Heroes®, Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa® and Exteel™. Target, Best Buy and Rite Aid will be the first stores to offer the NCsoft Game Cards.

"This is a great opportunity for NCsoft to grow its expanding portfolio of triple-A massively multiplayer games beyond traditional retail channels," said Lisa Bell-Cabrera, vice president of sales for NCsoft's North American business. "Of course, we think this is a huge value to our customers. The InComm cards provide an incredibly convenient way for our customers to access our games and by using the cards, they'll be getting some bonus items that will enhance their game play experience."

The City of Heroes cards will provide purchasers with an exclusive in-game jet pack in addition to a convenient way to download and play the comic-book inspired online computer game without requiring a credit card. The City of Heroes Game Cards will retail for US$20 and come with 30 days of game play.

Tabula Rasa Game Cards will retail for US$14.95 and will be available exclusively at Best Buy stores. Those who purchase the Tabula Rasa Game Card will get an exclusive in-game rocket. Like the City of Heroes card, the Tabula Rasa card provides a handy method for downloading the game and includes 30 days of game play.

Those who enjoy the fast-paced action of fighting robots on futuristic battlegrounds can purchase the new Exteel Game Cards at participating retailers. The cards will provide buyers with NCcoin™, NCsoft's new micro-transaction system that allows customers to use real-world money to purchase in-game items and upgrades. The Exteel card will include 1,000 NCcoin, plus 200 bonus NCcoin, to purchase more powerful weapons, skills and parts for your fighting Mechanaught. Exteel is a free-to-download and free-to-play game. The Exteel Game Card retails for US$10.

"The prepaid card market continues to grow year over year," said Brooks Smith, InComm President and CEO. "We are thrilled to have one of the leading MMO publishers as an addition to our growing portfolio of prepaid game cards. With its limited packaging, the InComm card provides consumers with a 'green' alternative to their game purchases, plus it adds flexibility and other offerings that consumers can appreciate."

City of Heroes and Exteel Game Cards will be available at Target stores the weekend of July 26. City of Heroes, Exteel and Tabula Rasa cards will be available at Best Buy beginning August 3 and Rite Aid will begin offering City of Heroes cards on September 3. Other games and retailers are expected to be announced in the near future.

To activate their prepaid cards, NCsoft gamers simply purchase a Game Card, scratch off the serial number on the back of the card and activate their new game on http://www.PlayNC.com/us/gamecard/.