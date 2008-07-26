Toy make NECA gets a sizable slice of the Comic-Con show floor and it draws a huge crowd. We've seen a constant line at the company's booth as Comic-Conners queue up to grab those show exclusives. NECA's product line is heavy with video game licenses, with Gears of War, Prototype, God of War, Tomb Raider, Rayman's Raving Rabbids, Bionic Commando and others representing in plastic, poseable form.
NECA Pimps Gaming Toy Line Up At Comic-Con
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink