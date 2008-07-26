NECA Pimps Gaming Toy Line Up At Comic-Con

Toy make NECA gets a sizable slice of the Comic-Con show floor and it draws a huge crowd. We've seen a constant line at the company's booth as Comic-Conners queue up to grab those show exclusives. NECA's product line is heavy with video game licenses, with Gears of War, Prototype, God of War, Tomb Raider, Rayman's Raving Rabbids, Bionic Commando and others representing in plastic, poseable form.