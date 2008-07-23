New 360 Dash 'Reinvents The Console'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Or so say Microsoft! Speaking at Gamefest yesterday, Microsoft's games division CTO Chris Satchell thinks the console's new dashboard, avatars and UI are more than a facelift. He sees them as a transformation.

What this does is reinvent the Xbox. I don't think any one has ever done this before - transformed a console during its lifecycle.

You could just as easily say no console has ever felt the need to transform halfway through its lifecycle, either.

Satchell: 'We've reinvented the Xbox' [Develop]

  • reaver Guest

    Well the bias of comment "You could just as easily say no console has ever felt the need to transform halfway through its lifecycle, either." is pretty clear.

    What was the last PS3 update?
    I felt a twinge of guilt when I asked one of my PS3 owning workmates what it would have in it and on him listing it off replying "what you couldn't do that before?" I honestly was in disbelief the basic functionality had only just caught up to what the 360 had from the get go.
    Say what you like about M$ but for better or worse they have had enough failed OS to learn from their mistakes and provide a more complete merger of functionality and design.

    Streamlining the user experience should be the end goal for all platforms, I just think its ironic sony are just catching up to where the 360 was at launch.

