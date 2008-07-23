New 360 Dash 'Reinvents The Console'

Or so say Microsoft! Speaking at Gamefest yesterday, Microsoft's games division CTO Chris Satchell thinks the console's new dashboard, avatars and UI are more than a facelift. He sees them as a transformation.

What this does is reinvent the Xbox. I don't think any one has ever done this before - transformed a console during its lifecycle.

You could just as easily say no console has ever felt the need to transform halfway through its lifecycle, either.

