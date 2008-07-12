Ahead of what will no doubt be a balls-and-all showing at E3 next week, Guerilla and Sony have released this new, gameplay-focused Killzone 2 clip. It's all looking very nice, epic, very explodey and, most importantly, (almost) very finished/real. Fingers crossed, however, that's the only time players are subjected to the line "I feel like a spare prick at a gang-bang".
New, Big, Explodey Killzone 2 Clip
Comments
Very nice. Looks like they've been working overtime to fullfill their pre-rendered promises from a few years ago. Interested in seeing more of this now.