New Bungie Game Announcement Next Monday?

The latest Bungie podcast, which features the usual internal shenanigans — we get up to speed on the developer's air conditioning situation whilst discussing all things Halo — ends with a potential tease about the team's next title being revealed. After lamenting the lack of hard, breaking news over the course of the 91-minute(!) podcast, co-hosts Brian Jarrard and Luke Smith cruelly tease something being revealed at E3.

The following exchange wraps up the Bungie Podcast.

Brian: Isn't there something going on on July 14th or something like that?

Luke: Yeah, around then.

Brian: Somehow that's sticking in my head for some reason. Guess we'll have to see.

Luke: Yep, we'll just have to be patient. Who could say?

No, not very helpful. Listening to it though, is very different from reading it, as Smith and Jarrard's delivery leaves little doubt that Bungie has something up its sleeve.

We're sure that since both Microsoft and EA are holding their press conferences that day, at least one of them is going to announce something good. And it might even be Bungie related. And it might even have something to do with that little plunger man they've been shoving in our faces all year.

