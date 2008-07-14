New Dawn Of War II Trailer Forged In The Furnace Of War

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There's a new Dawn of War II trailer doing the rounds, no doubt minted in honour of the week's E3 festivities. Its purpose seems two-fold: to show that Relic, bless them, aren't afraid to put out a trailer comprised solely of gameplay footage, and also (SHOCK) to announce that the Eldar will be amongst the game's races.

