The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Gears Of War 2 Singleplayer Shots

And here we were thinking Epic was just going to let Gears of War 2 slip quietly onto the market with a minimum of fuss (ie PR). Guess not. No sooner do we get a tonne of multiplayer shots than we get some singleplayer shots (well, a few, the rest are more like postcards for game environments), showing what the game will look like when you're not running around cussing at strangers and racking up cheap shotgun kills.

54321

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles