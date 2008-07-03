New Gears Of War 2 Singleplayer Shots

And here we were thinking Epic was just going to let Gears of War 2 slip quietly onto the market with a minimum of fuss (ie PR). Guess not. No sooner do we get a tonne of multiplayer shots than we get some singleplayer shots (well, a few, the rest are more like postcards for game environments), showing what the game will look like when you're not running around cussing at strangers and racking up cheap shotgun kills.