The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Halo? Lips? Motion Controller? We'll Find Out Soon

Microsoft's E3 2008 press conference opens its doors in an hour and a half. Make sure to check in at 9:30 a.m. Pacific for the start of our liveblog. This year around we'll be handing out three schwag packs during the liveblog. To win you just need to comment on Kotaku during the liveblog. More rules to come once the blog launches. In the meantime hit the jump to check out the prizes.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles