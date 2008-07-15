New Halo? Lips? Motion Controller? We'll Find Out Soon

Microsoft's E3 2008 press conference opens its doors in an hour and a half. Make sure to check in at 9:30 a.m. Pacific for the start of our liveblog. This year around we'll be handing out three schwag packs during the liveblog. To win you just need to comment on Kotaku during the liveblog. More rules to come once the blog launches. In the meantime hit the jump to check out the prizes.
