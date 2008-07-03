New inFamous Screens Are Electric

The skinny on Sucker Punch's sandbox-style PlayStation 3 game inFamous can be found in the latest issue of Game Informer magazine. The mag has the world exclusive on the superhero romp from the gang that brought us Sly Cooper, but the official PlayStation blog has provided us with three new screens, none of them requiring paper, but all of them featuring loads of lightning. We imagine the game's protagonist is continually shouting "Lightning bolt! Lightning bolt!" in each.