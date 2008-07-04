New Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trailer



It just looks better and better every time I see it. GameTrailers just posted their exclusive trailer for Namco Bandai's Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm for the PlayStation 3, and I have to say that this is hands-down the best looking cel-shaded game I have ever seen. The visuals that I've seen so far have even inspired me to borrow the entire anime series from a friend, so hopefully by the time the game hits in October I will understand what the hell is going on.