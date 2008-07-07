New Prince Of Persia Screens

Three new screens for the upcoming Prince of Persia reboot. Enjoy. We're still digging the tasteful use of cel-shading, still looking forward to seeing how it all pans out, still wondering how (what looks a lot like) Yorda grew up so fast, and why she still thinks it's a good idea to go adventuring without a decent pair of shoes.
[via Zapages @ NeoGAF]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink