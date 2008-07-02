Wait, Saint's Row 2 has a plot? I thought it was all about shooting liquid waste at people and all things Gary Busey... go figure.
New Saints Row 2 Trailer Unveils Existence of Plot
this is the exact same story they had in san andreas
saints row has taken its emulation of GTA to new heights