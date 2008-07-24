Box Art For Atlus' Dokapon Kingdom

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Atlus loves to talk about how its upcoming PS2/Wii "party RPG", Dokapon Kingdom, is going to make you and all of your friends hate each other as you fight one another to be the best kingdom-defender and win the hand of Princess Penny.

But man, how can there be hostility when these screens look so damn adorable and hilarious, seriously? Fist-in-teeth, girl-squealing adorable?

You're looking at the official box art for Wii. Release date is October 14th.

