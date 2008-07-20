New Sonic Wii Game Revealed, Brings Much Needed Swordplay To Series

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The latest issue of Nintendo Power reveals, via cover story, that Sonic the Hedgehog is back! After a painfully long absence, the "Blue Blur" is returning to the Wii with Sonic & The Black Knight which the mag pitches as a "big new Wii-exclusive adventure" in which Sonic "swings cool steel". Yep, the Sonic drought is over.

We have little info beyond the cover details for Sonic's third Wii outing, but can imagine a Sonic themed adventure with the compelling gameplay of Red Steel or Dragon Quest Swords will fit the series like a glove. Hey, we'll take it (begrudgingly) over gunplay any day.

