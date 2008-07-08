New Sony Boss Yoshida Talks Cancellations, Exclusives

SCEE's "independent" blog Three Speech has spoken with Sony's new Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida, who recently stepped into the role vacated by Phil Harrison. Yoshida's been with PlayStation since 1993, primarily as a strategist - he claims credit, in the interview, for convincing Sony to invest in the PlayStation business to begin with.

Among many things, Yoshida expanded on his earlier response to what was his debut issue — the cancellation of Eight Days and The Getaway, saying that evaluating a project at each stage is part of the "regular appraisal process":