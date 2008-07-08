New Tales DS Footage

Announced earlier this week, here's some footage of the latest Tales game for the DS, Tales of Hearts. Glad they went to the trouble of including some CG stuff for a DS game. Also glad they've gone to a lot of trouble for the rest of the graphics, because for a 3D game on the DS, this is looking nice.
[via Go Nintendo]
