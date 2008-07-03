New This Is Vegas Screen Shots Display A Distinct Absence Of Brown

Colour is your friend — or so we've heard. But colour is totally BFFs with Midway's This Is Vegas, a game we doubt will ever be brushed off by the gaming set for its tendency to dip too much into the browner portions of the spectrum. This Is Vegas has more colour per pixel than, well, just about any PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 release that we can think of. Oh wait, just remembered Kameo. That was a colourful nightmare, wasn't it?
A paltry three new screens away you in the gallery below. Do try to make the most of them.
