More creepy little kids, more long hallways with flicker lights, more stuff to shoot, Developer Monolith Productions just dropped their new E3 trailer for Project Origin on us. Project Origin is the sequel to creepy shooter F.E.A.R. This new trailer shows off some new weapons, enemies and locations. Stay tuned next week for our hands-on impressions of the game when we play through a chunk at E308.
New Trailer for FEAR Sequel, Project Origin
