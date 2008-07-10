New Unleashed Trailer Drops Plot Points, Shows Carnage

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Entertainment Weekly got their hands on a new Star Wars: The Force Unleashed trailer that delves into the story of the upcoming Sith-centric game. I wouldn't go and watch if you want your knowledge of the game and its story to remain virginal. Otherwise you absolutely have to go check it out because it's got some amazing gameplay shown off, including walkers being cut in half and some blistering combo attacks by the apprentice. Makes me want to play it some more.
