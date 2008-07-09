New Wolfenstein Game To (Probably) Be Shown At E3

Spike TV sent out a presser today, trying to drum up support/interest in their coverage of E3. Nothing in it you won't be bombarded with via TV commercials over the next few days. Buried amongst the hype and hyperbole, however, is some newsy stuff! Stuff like this: "Also, tune in for more world exclusive surprises including something special from id Software and Raven Software". Seeing as we've known for some time that Raven are currently working on the latest entry in id's Wolfenstein series, it seems a safe bet we'll be seeing something about the game during next week's festivities.

Three days before Xbox hosts its E3 press conference, GTTV heads to Epic Games in North Carolina to meet lead designer Cliff Bleszinski for a sneak preview of Gears of War 2, including world premiere footage from the campaign and multiplayer modes. Then, Spike presents world premieres of some of the biggest titles at E3, including the exclusive sneak peek at the E3 trailer for Bethesda Softworks' Fallout 3; the global debut of Harmonix and MTV Games' Rock Band 2 game footage; Amanda MacKay visits ThatGameCompany to reveal Flower for the PLAYSTATION®3; Spike unveils the next playable faction in Warhammer® 40,000(TM): Dawn of War® II; and, in a not to be missed event, GTTV presents the world exclusive reveal trailer for the next game from BioWare.

Games set to world premiere include the exclusive reveal of the epic new E3 trailer for Resistance 2(TM) from Insomniac Games for the PLAYSTATION®3; the global debut of the E3 gameplay trailer for Ubisoft's Prince of Persia; exclusive new footage from THQ's UFC® 2009 Undisputed as Spike and THQ recreate the UFC 86 light heavyweight title fight between Forrest Griffin and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson; Geoff reveals the first ever gameplay footage and exclusive details on the new features in the PLAYSTATION®3 system version of BioShock®.

Geoff Keighley is on the E3 show floor to give Spike viewers the inside scoop on the sights and sounds of the show. Also, tune in for more world exclusive surprises including something special from id Software and Raven Software.

Spike continues its E3 coverage with more world exclusive premieres and surprise special guests including TNA Wrestlers Christy Hemme and Christopher Daniels, stars of Midway's upcoming TNA Impact video game.

Also, see the world premiere of Quake Live from id Software and the exclusive debut of the teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: Underworld from Eidos and Crystal Dynamics.

The industry's leading source for videogame media presents around-the-clock E3 coverage with unprecedented depth: trailers, gameplay footage, developer walkthroughs, press conference coverage, interviews and much more all on demand and in high-definition.

For E3 week, Spike.com will be delivering information, previews and exclusive news on the games that guys need to know about.

Geoff Keighley is joined by special guests for a roundtable analysis of the major E3 announcements from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

