New York Gov Signs Video Game Law

New York Governor David Paterson signed a video game bill into law yesterday that requires parental controls on all consoles, pushes game rating enforcement and launches a state-backed study of video games and violence.

The bill takes effect in 2010.

"The state has ignored legal precedent, common sense and the wishes of many New Yorkers in enacting this unnecessary bill", said Richard Taylor, senior VP of communications and research for the Entertainment Software Association. "This government intrusion will cost taxpayers money and impose unconstitutional mandates for activities and technologies that are already voluntarily in place. It also unfairly singles out the videogame industry over all other forms of media".

Laws that try to enforce the ratings system by providing fines against retailers have been ruled unconstitutional over and over again — just look to states such as in California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Illinois and Minnesota for examples. In those cases, the ESA ended up collecting hefty damages from the states — at taxpayer expense.

"One wonders where this overreach by government in New York will end", said the ESA's Taylor. "If New York lawmakers feel it is the role of government to convene a government commission on game content, they could next turn to other content such as books, theatre and film".

The bill was part of a group of public safety bills that the governor signed as a "package"; the official announcement from the New York Governor's Office follows. The part about the video game bill is in bold: