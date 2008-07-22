Nintendo Australia To Service New Zealand

Earlier this year, things looked grim for Softprint, the distributor of Nintendo (and Activision) wares in New Zealand. Then, last month, the company handed in the towel, leaving our Rugby-loving neighbours high and dry. Distributor AID stepped in to pick up the slack, but without active promotion, advertising and marketing, Nintendo's future in the country remained uncertain.

Now, NZGamer is reporting that Nintendo Australia will be stepping in to save the day, with a representative stating it would "like to assure gamers in New Zealand that [it is]currently sorting everything to make this change happen". Sounds like good news to me, but I'd like to hear how those across the Tasman feel about the move.

Nintendo Australia To Take Over NZ? (Confirmed) [NZGamer, thanks Shaun]