What's holographic storage? Read up on it, it'll take too long to explain here. Suffice to say, it's something that promises to drastically change the way we store data on things like HDDs. And it's something Nintendo are looking into. A patent application's surfaced, specifically relating to increasing the amount of data holographic storage can hold, that has two joint applicants: InPhase Technologies, a company working on holo storage, and Nintendo. Given that this tech is years away from finding its way into a console, don't for a moment expect this'll help your Wii, but it does give you an idea at the kind of things companies are looking into for the next generation of consoles.
Nintendo Dabbling In Holographic Storage
