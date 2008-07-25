Nintendo Does Not Fear The iPhone, Sony Does Not Fear The iPhone

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The iPhone has a ton of promise as a gaming machine. Sega certainly think so. But what of other companies? Companies that, thanks to their stake in the handheld market, may not be quite as open to the idea of facing a new challenger? MTV found out by asking Nintendo and Sony what they thought of Apple's latest gizmo. Unsurprisingly, both were a little cold on the device. Reggie said:

From our standpoint, we are aware of what the iPhone is doing. We certainly monitor it. But just like in the home console space we're focused on doing what it is we do well...we've got a large installed base that we're looking to drive even further and to sell software into. That's our focus. We'll see what happens with the iPhone but it is not something that will make us change our direction.

In other words, "la la la, I can't hear you, I made these earmuffs out of fat bundles of cash". Sony's response after the jump.

Senior marketing manager for PSP, John Koller:

I think indirectly it's a competitor, but it's indirectly just like the Zune is and the DS is to a degree because it doesn't offer everything that the PSP does. In terms of the iPhone, it's rooted in telephony, right? It's in the name. The person is purchasing it primarily as a phone first and foremost, whereas a person buying a PSP is buying it first and foremost for games — over 70% buy it [PSP]just for games. So it's a little bit of a different consumer base.

Ouch. He used the "Z" word. Take that, Apple.

iPhone Does Not Scare Nintendo And Sony Gaming Execs, They Say [MTV][Pic: Gizmodo]

Comments

  • dateman Guest

    clueless toss from Sony as usual "it's a phone look at it's name". I own one and didn't buy it as phone...head up the ass as usual.

    0
  • Alastair Tait Guest

    I hate all the "lets hate apple because macs are gay and cant play CS" idiots, grow up and smell the ipod branding power!

    The reality is nintendo DS has calved out a kiddy/teenager market, so I doubt its going to be threatened by a device thats on a 24 month contract. However go a little older and people who do have money and you will see psp is within those brackets.

    The iPone can crunch only slightless polygons but in some areas the iPhone kills a psp, which should make physics and ai geeks very happy. Add a Phone/gps/camera and Sony privatly should be worried.

    The PSP has sold 30.7 million units world wide since launch.
    The 3G iphone has sold 10 million in the first week, not to mention countless first gen phones and itouchs that have the same power.

    To make an iphone game is very cheap. no $30,000 dev kit like for a PS3. No expensive SDK.

    The sdk is free and can be installed on any second hand mac using your own iphone. This is very atractive to open minded developers as you cut out the middle man.

    That being said I thing you will see heaps of indie games come out on this device. The iphone will be casual/indie game heaven. All games console manafacturues know now that makeing a console for hard core gamers isnt as good as one aimed at casual gamers.

    Thats where I think the iphone will take off indie game developement.

    0

