Nintendo DS Software Sales Up, Nintendo Wii Software Sales Up (Up, Up, Up!)

Nintendo also announced its software sales data in its Q1 FY3/09 statement. In Q1, Nintendo DS software sales were 36.59 million, up 2.33 million units from Q1 last year. Standout titles for the DS include the international release of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness/Explorers of Time. Wii software sales reached 40.41 million units, a 24.42 million increase from Q1 last year. Titles like Mario Kart Wii, Wii Fit, Wii Play and Wii Sports in Japan led the charge.

