Nintendo Facing Controller Ban Over Patent Lawsuit

Getting your hands on a Wavebird, Classic Controller, or Nintendo GameCube could shortly become very difficult as Nintendo faces a ban on all three devices, following a failed attempt to overturn the verdict in a $US 21-million dollar patent infringement suit brought on by Texas-based Anascape Ltd. U.S. District Judge Ron Clark plans on issuing the ban on these Nintendo products tomorrow, giving the company a chance to avoid the ban by posting bond or placing royalties in an Escrow account. According to Anascape lawyer Doug Cawley, the ban will be placed on hold while Nintendo appears on the Federal level.

"Nintendo was already planning to appeal this case to the Federal Circuit court,'' Nintendo spokesman Charlie Scibetta said in an e-mailed statement. ``The recent ruling by the trial court does not impact that decision.''

Note that the ban does not affect the Wii remote or nunchuck controllers - just the standard controllers that include analogue sticks.

