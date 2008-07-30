Nintendo Hardware Sales: DS Sales Down, Wii Sales Up (With Bonus Lifetime Sales Data)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo just released their financial results for Q1 2009, and as part of that have revealed not only how much hardware they've shifted between April and June 2008, but how much they've managed to shift over each of their console's lifespans. And it's interesting reading, because while the Wii continues to go from strength to strength, the DS is showing a sales downturn (albeit a minor one). Could we finally be seeing the handheld's high-water mark?

Here's the sales data for each console over the quarter (Apr-Jun 08), with lifetime figures in brackets.

Wii

Japan - 530,000 (6.4 million)
North America - 2.5 million (13.1 million)
Europe/Aus/Asia - 2.15 million (10 million)
Total - 5.17 million (29.62 million)

DS

Japan - 580,000 (22.9 million)
North America - 2.7 million (25.1 million)
Europe/Aus/Asia - 3.65 million (29.5 million)
Total - 6.94 million (77.5 million)

Wii sales are up from Apr-Jun 2007, when "only" 3.4 million were sold. But, as mentioned, DS sales are actually down, as this time last year 6.98 million were sold, as opposed to 6.94 million. It's a small reduction, sure, but it's a reduction nonetheless.

