Nintendo Responds To June NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

You think Nintendo care that none of you lot were terribly interested in their E3 performance? Seeing as they just overhauled the 360 to become this generation's top-seller, they couldn't give a rat's arse. The June hardware charts were topped yet again by Nintendo's two consoles, while on the software side, six of the top ten games were on Nintendo consoles, with three of them first-party titles.

You couldn't wipe that ear-to-ear grin from executive vice president of Sales & Marketing's Cammie Dunaway if you tried, as she gushes "Wii was created with the goal of expanding the gaming universe through its intuitive motion-sensing controller. As we have demonstrated this week during the E3 Media & Business Summit, Wii continues to pioneer new ways for people to interact with their video games and with one another".

Want to join in on all the cash-counting and high-fiving? Nintendo's official gloat is after the jump.