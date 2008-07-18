Nintendo Responds To June NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You think Nintendo care that none of you lot were terribly interested in their E3 performance? Seeing as they just overhauled the 360 to become this generation's top-seller, they couldn't give a rat's arse. The June hardware charts were topped yet again by Nintendo's two consoles, while on the software side, six of the top ten games were on Nintendo consoles, with three of them first-party titles.

You couldn't wipe that ear-to-ear grin from executive vice president of Sales & Marketing's Cammie Dunaway if you tried, as she gushes "Wii was created with the goal of expanding the gaming universe through its intuitive motion-sensing controller. As we have demonstrated this week during the E3 Media & Business Summit, Wii continues to pioneer new ways for people to interact with their video games and with one another".

Want to join in on all the cash-counting and high-fiving? Nintendo's official gloat is after the jump.

After 20 Months, NPD Data Shows Wii Emerges as the No. 1 U.S. Home Console

Equaling its status on a worldwide basis, Wii™ has become the best-selling video game console in the United States. According to independent sales tracking information from the NPD Group, more than 666,000 Wii consoles sold for the month of June, and nearly 10.9 million Wii consoles have been sold in the United States in the 20 months following its November 2006 launch. The system is credited with breaking down the psychological barriers between gamers and non-gamers.

"Wii was created with the goal of expanding the gaming universe through its intuitive motion-sensing controller," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "As we have demonstrated this week during the E3 Media & Business Summit, Wii continues to pioneer new ways for people to interact with their video games and with one another."

The portable Nintendo DS™ finished as the top-selling U.S. video game system in June, with more than 783,000 units sold. To date, more than 20.8 million Nintendo DS units have been sold in the United States.

The report also shows that six out of the top 10 best-selling games for June are made for Nintendo systems, including Guitar Hero® On Tour (No. 2), Wii Fit™ (No. 4), Wii Play™ (No. 5), Mario Kart® Wii (No. 6), LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures for Wii (No. 7) and LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures for Nintendo DS (No. 9).

