Nintendo Reveals 'Wii Speak' Chat For Wii

At E3, Nintendo revealed Wii Speak, which appears to bring voice chat to the Wii via a speaker and microphone that go on top of the sensor bar.

It acts as a "community microphone" that lets everyone talk in a room, and users can also post messages to friends' cell phones and message boards. It was demonstrated alongside the new Animal Crossing: City Folk for Wii.

We'll bring you more info as it becomes available.

