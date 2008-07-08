Nintendo Says DS Redesign Pics Are, Yes, 'Rumour & Speculation'

That DS redesign concept in the Disgaea DS ad sure is nice, isn't it? But is it real? Who knows. We have our doubts. Redesigning the exterior of a DS is an "easy" thing, but adding widescreen would create a 16:9/4:3 gulf in DS gaming that we just can't see Nintendo going for. As for the official word, Nintendo are saying it's "purely rumour and speculation". Which, hey, we knew already.

