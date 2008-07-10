Nintendo's E3 Lineup - Oh, So Quiet

Nintendo's E3 presentation last year, dominated by the unveiling of Wii Fit, stirred a fair bit of dissent, as the company looked to be following a gleaming white road away from its hardcore userbase and into the smiling embrace of your Mum. Now that the Wii has demonstrated record-shattering success as a mainstream product, skeptics theorise that Nintendo's no longer got any need to court the traditional gamer — and therefore we can expect a bit of status quo from the company this year.

Nintendo is promising, however, that it hasn't abandoned the core, while Nintendo prez Reggie Fils-Aime coyly suggested back in April that gamers will have plenty to be delighted about this year. He talked about "maximizing our key franchises", and hinted at "a big game for the holiday that the gamers will want". That the title in question is Animal Crossing Wii has all but been confirmed.

Thus far, Nintendo's been mysterious, with only Mario Super Sluggers and Wario Land: Shake It! announced for Wii, and Kirby Super Star Ultra and seek-and-solve title Mystery Case Files: MillionHeir confirmed for DS.

And what about the hardware? Hit the jump for more on Nintendo at E3 this year.