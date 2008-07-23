The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo's Reggie Would Love To See 'Bottoms-Up' Wii GTA

Grand Theft Auto doesn't exactly leap into mind when you hear someone say "Nintendo 2.0". But new Nintendo is getting a GTA title, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, for the DS. Does that mean the Wii will get its own GTA? Says Nintendo of America honcho Reggie Fils-Aime:

All I can tell you is that since the day I walked in the door, I've had a very good relationship with the folks at Take Two, continue to have a good relationship. And so in our view we want just the best content coming on our platforms... You know, a GTA on the Wii is all based on what Rockstsar and Take Two want to do. And again, from our standpoint, if they build a bottoms-up game that takes advantage of what we do well, I'd love to see it on the platform.

And hey, why the heck not?

Nintendo President Talks 'Grand Theft Auto' Deal [MTV Multiplayer][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles