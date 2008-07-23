Nintendo's Reggie Would Love To See 'Bottoms-Up' Wii GTA

Grand Theft Auto doesn't exactly leap into mind when you hear someone say "Nintendo 2.0". But new Nintendo is getting a GTA title, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, for the DS. Does that mean the Wii will get its own GTA? Says Nintendo of America honcho Reggie Fils-Aime:
All I can tell you is that since the day I walked in the door, I've had a very good relationship with the folks at Take Two, continue to have a good relationship. And so in our view we want just the best content coming on our platforms... You know, a GTA on the Wii is all based on what Rockstsar and Take Two want to do. And again, from our standpoint, if they build a bottoms-up game that takes advantage of what we do well, I'd love to see it on the platform.
And hey, why the heck not?
Nintendo President Talks 'Grand Theft Auto' Deal [MTV Multiplayer][Pic]
