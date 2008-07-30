Nintendo's Sales And Profits Are Up, Yo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo Co., Ltd. has just released its financial statement for Q1 FY3/09. And yes, Nintendo still prints money. Oh yes. Lots. In fact, both sales and profits are up from last year's numbers Nintendo states. Net sales were ¥423,380,000,000 (US$US 3.9 billion) for the quarter with a net income of ¥107,000,000,000 ($US 992 million). Compare to last year's Q1 figures: ¥340,439,000,000 ($US 3.2 billion) in net sales and ¥80,251,000,000 ($US 744 million) in net income. Looking towards the future, Nintendo expects a 7.6 percent increase in net sales and a 26.3 percent jump in net income by March 2009.

