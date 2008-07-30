Nintendo's Sales And Profits Are Up, Yo

Nintendo Co., Ltd. has just released its financial statement for Q1 FY3/09. And yes, Nintendo still prints money. Oh yes. Lots. In fact, both sales and profits are up from last year's numbers Nintendo states. Net sales were ¥423,380,000,000 (US$US 3.9 billion) for the quarter with a net income of ¥107,000,000,000 ($US 992 million). Compare to last year's Q1 figures: ¥340,439,000,000 ($US 3.2 billion) in net sales and ¥80,251,000,000 ($US 744 million) in net income. Looking towards the future, Nintendo expects a 7.6 percent increase in net sales and a 26.3 percent jump in net income by March 2009.