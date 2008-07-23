No Date For XNA Creators Club Games In Oz

Yeah! Homebrew Xbox 360 games made by XNA Creators Club members on Xbox Live! Sounds radical. Neat even. Shame Australia won't be getting it at launch. From the XNA website:

In which regions will Xbox LIVE Community Games be available when it launches this holiday? Consumers in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain will be able to download Xbox LIVE Community Games at launch. We'll be adding support for other regions later in 2009 and beyond.

Well, that's a bit crappy, isn't it? We pinged Microsoft's local presence about the issue, and it was unable to provide a reason for the delay or an exact date.

[Thanks Dominic]