The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No Gravity Doesn't Deliver on Description

Poking through the day's video game trailers over at GameTrailers I was struck by the description of upcoming Playstation Portable title No Gravity.

"In the year 8002, a mysterious mind disease is spreading and the road to the cure lies somewhere in the depths of space".

Wow, sounds interesting. Then I hit play and got a face full of space shooter. What is this? 1982?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles