No Gravity Doesn't Deliver on Description

Poking through the day's video game trailers over at GameTrailers I was struck by the description of upcoming Playstation Portable title No Gravity.
"In the year 8002, a mysterious mind disease is spreading and the road to the cure lies somewhere in the depths of space".
Wow, sounds interesting. Then I hit play and got a face full of space shooter. What is this? 1982?
