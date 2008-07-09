No More Heroes Mobile Is Less Bloody, More Adorable

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Suda's No More Heroes is violent. It's also really, really stylish. Those are the two things the game's probably most renowned for, so when a Japanese mobile version of the game turns up looking neither stylish nor violent, should you care? Yes! Because there's not just one mobile game, there's three of them, they take Travis and co. and turn them into fat-headed children, and because each game only costs ¥100 ($US 0.95).

