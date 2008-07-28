No Okami 2 Until You Buy More Of Okami 1, OK?

More Capcom sequel hostage-taking. Last time it was Phoenix Wright fans in Capcom's blackmailing sights, this time, it's Okami fans. Responding to questions bugging them over a new brush-shaded adventure on Capcom's boards, Christian "Sven" Svensson said "I think we need a lot more people buying the current version before we seriously consider a sequel". A harsh statement on the game's combined sales figures, perhaps, but also probably an accurate one. Still, we can dream, no?
The Question That Was Inevitably Coming [Capcom, via GoNintendo]
