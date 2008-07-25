No, That Was Not Guitar Hero: World Tour's Setlist

Various people on these here internets have been abuzz over the past couple of days, overjoyed/indifferent/dismayed at the "complete", "leaked" setlist for Guitar Hero: World Tour. It had REO Speedwagon! And Thin Lizzy! And Angel of Death! Problem is, looks like the list is a fake. Sure, some of the songs are real, in that they've either already been confirmed or were a good guess, but Activision have told Game Informer the list is a phoney, saying "the bulk of it is wishful thinking and pure speculation".

Guitar Hero: World Tour Setlist A [Beautiful]Fake [Game Informer]