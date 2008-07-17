No, Valkyria Chronicles Isn't Coming To PSP

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Sony showed off Sega's Valkyria Chronicles as part of its upcoming PSP line-up, alongside titles like Resistance: Retribution and LocoRoco 2, we thought.... "Wait. Valkyria Chronicles? For the PSP?!" It was, inarguably, the best looking PSP game on display.

The reason for that is that Valkyria Chronicles is a PlayStation 3 title. Chalk its appearance at Sony's E3 media briefing up to a massive blunder on Sony's part. Sega president Simon Jeffery sounded none too pleased about the flub when we talked to him earlier today and hinted that Sony was on the receiving of serious tongue-lashing from the publisher. Oops!

